Green Bay vs. Western Illinois December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) meet the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 9.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Jedkins: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|351st
|60.2
|Points Scored
|70.2
|262nd
|56th
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|301st
|185th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|40.3
|17th
|332nd
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|40th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.5
|253rd
|274th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.8
|259th
|229th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|14.7
|334th
