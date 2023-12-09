Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Blues on December 9, 2023
Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Bedard has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 25 games for Chicago, good for 21 points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jason Dickinson's eight goals and five assists add up to 13 points this season.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 26 games (10 goals and 17 assists).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
