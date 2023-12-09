Pavel Buchnevich and Philipp Kurashev will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.1 shots per game and shooting 14.3%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

With 14 total points (0.7 per game), including five goals and nine assists through 19 contests, Kurashev is key for Chicago's attack.

This season, Jason Dickinson has scored eight goals and contributed five assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 13.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-1 on the season, allowing 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 306 saves with an .884% save percentage (59th in the league).

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (27 points), via amassed 10 goals and 17 assists.

Buchnevich is another key contributor for St. Louis, with 20 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

Jordan Kyrou's 17 points this season are via five goals and 12 assists.

Joel Hofer's record is 5-5-0. He has given up 26 goals (3.19 goals against average) and made 217 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.4 30th 17th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.52 29th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.5 30th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 31st 9.09% Power Play % 11.39% 29th 21st 77.46% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 25th

