Saturday's NHL action includes the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) at United Center. The Blackhawks are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Blues (-135) ahead of the outing, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Trends

Chicago has played 16 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Blues are 4-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 24 games this season, with seven upset wins (29.2%).

St. Louis is 1-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).

Chicago is 7-17 when it is underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-175) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) - Jason Dickinson 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) -

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.1 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 3.6 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.4 2.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.2 3.5 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

