How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (off a loss in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a win) will meet on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.
Check out the Blues-Blackhawks matchup on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|4-2 STL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 88 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- With 60 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 22 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|25
|11
|10
|21
|20
|21
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|19
|5
|9
|14
|8
|9
|51.9%
|Jason Dickinson
|25
|8
|5
|13
|10
|16
|47.6%
|Nick Foligno
|25
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|46.5%
|Seth Jones
|25
|0
|10
|10
|29
|12
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|26
|10
|17
|27
|18
|17
|56.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|24
|9
|11
|20
|19
|17
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|26
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|26
|8
|8
|16
|19
|21
|49.2%
|Justin Faulk
|26
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
