The St. Louis Blues (off a loss in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a win) will meet on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 88 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 60 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 25 11 10 21 20 21 40.2% Philipp Kurashev 19 5 9 14 8 9 51.9% Jason Dickinson 25 8 5 13 10 16 47.6% Nick Foligno 25 4 8 12 9 20 46.5% Seth Jones 25 0 10 10 29 12 -

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players