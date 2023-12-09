As they ready for a Saturday, December 9 matchup with the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 60 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has conceded 88 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) make it the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-135) Blackhawks (+110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.