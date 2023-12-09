Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Two games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the Villanova Wildcats and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Providence Friars at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Villanova Wildcats at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
