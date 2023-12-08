High school basketball action in Wood County, Wisconsin is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Wood County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Port Edwards High School at Almond-Bancroft High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Almond, WI

Almond, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-County High School at Pittsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Pittsville, WI

Pittsville, WI Conference: Central Wisconsin

Central Wisconsin How to Stream: Watch Here

Assumption High School at Chequamegon High School