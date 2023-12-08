Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sauk County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In Sauk County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McFarland High School at Baraboo High School
- Game Time: 7:23 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
