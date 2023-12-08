Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manitowoc Roncalli High School at Two Rivers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Two Rivers, WI

Two Rivers, WI Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference

Eastern Wisconsin Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School at Reedsville High School