Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Iron County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Iron County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mercer High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
