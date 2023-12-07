Tyler Johnson will be among those in action Thursday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Considering a bet on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is -12.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 24 games this year, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johnson has an assist in three of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 2 9 Points 3 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.