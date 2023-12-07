Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Jones available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Seth Jones vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:21 per game on the ice, is -3.

Jones has yet to score a goal through 24 games this season.

In nine of 24 games this year, Jones has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Jones' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Jones has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 2 10 Points 1 0 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

