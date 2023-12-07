The Chicago Blackhawks, Philipp Kurashev included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Kurashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Kurashev has a goal in four of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 18 games this year, Kurashev has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has an assist in seven of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 3 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

