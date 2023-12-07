Can we expect Nikita Zaitsev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.

Zaitsev averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

