Thursday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on December 7. Our computer prediction projects a 72-65 victory for Milwaukee, who are favored by our model.

The Panthers won their most recent matchup 70-59 against IUPUI on Sunday.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 72, St. Thomas 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the No. 300-ranked (according to our computer rankings) IUPUI Jaguars, 70-59, on December 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Milwaukee has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 300) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 314) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 355) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 359) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball.

