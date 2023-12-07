Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 7?
On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Entwistle stats and insights
- Entwistle has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Entwistle has zero points on the power play.
- Entwistle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.