On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

Entwistle has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Entwistle has zero points on the power play.

Entwistle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.