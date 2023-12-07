Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 146-122 win over the Knicks, Middleton totaled 14 points and seven assists.

Let's break down Middleton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.9 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.1 PRA -- 20.2 21.5 PR -- 16.1 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 9.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the third-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 107.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 125.2 points per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 12th in the league.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 20 19 2 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.