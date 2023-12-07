Damian Lillard's Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, a 146-122 win over the Knicks, Lillard totaled 28 points and seven assists.

We're going to look at Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.6 26.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.7 Assists 7.5 6.9 8.1 PRA -- 37 39.6 PR -- 30.1 31.5 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.4



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lillard has made 7.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.0% of his team's total makes.

Lillard is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the third-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 107.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the worst defensive team in the NBA, giving up 125.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 24.9 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10.1 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 36 19 2 8 1 0 0 12/4/2022 32 21 4 6 5 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.