Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (starting at 5:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

Antetokounmpo's 30.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Thursday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Thursday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton, at 4.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (16.6).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.