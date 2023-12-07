Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers on December 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (starting at 5:00 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|33.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
- Antetokounmpo's 30.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|7.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: +106)
- Thursday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
- Lillard has collected 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).
- He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Thursday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
- Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|12.5 (Over: +114)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
- The 28.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 4.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
- Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.
- Haliburton, at 4.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -102)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (16.6).
- He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).
- Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
