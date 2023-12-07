The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) hope to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.

The Bucks average only 2.9 fewer points per game (122.3) than the Pacers give up (125.2).

Milwaukee is 9-0 when scoring more than 125.2 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this year, posting 122.5 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in away games.

In home games, Milwaukee is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game (117.1) than away from home (119.6).

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.5 more threes per game (14.7) than on the road (14.2). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

Bucks Injuries