Bucks vs. Pacers December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (11-8) will look to Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 points per game, 13th in NBA) when they try to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, fifth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.
- Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.0% from beyond the arc (ninth in league) with 3.0 made treys per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton is averaging 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per contest (second in NBA).
- Myles Turner is putting up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.
- The Pacers are receiving 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|122.3
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|118.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.2
|50.0%
|Field Goal %
|50.9%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|38.8%
