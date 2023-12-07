How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, December 7, with the Blackhawks having dropped four straight games.
You can turn on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Ducks attempt to take down the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 23 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|24
|11
|9
|20
|18
|21
|41.1%
|Jason Dickinson
|24
|8
|5
|13
|10
|16
|46.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|18
|4
|9
|13
|6
|9
|50%
|Nick Foligno
|24
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|48.1%
|Ryan Donato
|24
|4
|6
|10
|11
|19
|41.1%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 87 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- With 68 goals (2.7 per game), the Ducks have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|25
|14
|9
|23
|7
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|24
|3
|14
|17
|13
|13
|36.9%
|Troy Terry
|25
|5
|9
|14
|19
|17
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|25
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
