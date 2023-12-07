Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at United Center on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Mason McTavish C Out Upper Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 59 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has allowed 88 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

Their -29 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

Anaheim's 68 total goals (2.7 per game) make it the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -19.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-125) Blackhawks (+105) 6

