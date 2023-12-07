Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Ashland County, Wisconsin today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washburn High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Mellen, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.