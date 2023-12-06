How to Watch the Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, December 6, with the Oilers victorious in four consecutive games.
Tune in to see the Oilers and Hurricanes meet on TNT and Max.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|Oilers
|6-3 CAR
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 20th in goals against, allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|20
|8
|21
|29
|23
|22
|48.7%
|Leon Draisaitl
|22
|10
|19
|29
|31
|28
|56.1%
|Zach Hyman
|21
|12
|12
|24
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|22
|5
|17
|22
|21
|12
|-
|Evander Kane
|22
|11
|8
|19
|10
|8
|38.9%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 77 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 81 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|21
|8
|14
|22
|15
|10
|53.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|24
|9
|10
|19
|7
|13
|48.1%
|Martin Necas
|24
|7
|11
|18
|12
|7
|36.8%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|24
|11
|7
|18
|9
|10
|48.5%
|Michael Bunting
|23
|5
|10
|15
|15
|7
|36.4%
