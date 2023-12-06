The Denver Nuggets (14-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -0.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 10 times.
  • Denver's outings this year have an average total of 225.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played seven games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles is 7-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Clippers have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 10 47.6% 114.5 227.4 110.4 220.1 223.2
Clippers 7 36.8% 112.9 227.4 109.7 220.1 227.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it does in road games (3-9-0).
  • The Nuggets record just 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers give up (109.7).
  • Denver has an 8-6 record against the spread and an 11-3 record overall when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of the Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).
  • The Clippers average just 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.4).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 8-13 7-12 10-11
Clippers 7-12 1-4 7-12

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers
114.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
8-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-5
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-4
110.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.7
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
5-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-7
10-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5

