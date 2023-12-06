Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Denver Nuggets (14-7) hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 112 - Nuggets 111
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 0.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 223.8
- The Nuggets (8-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.1% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Clippers (7-12-0) this year.
- As a 0.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 7-12 ATS record Denver racks up as a 0.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 36.8% of the time this season (seven out of 19). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (10 out of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 12-6, a better record than the Clippers have posted (0-5) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Nuggets are posting 114.5 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are allowing 110.4 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).
- Denver ranks 17th in the NBA with 43.9 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.1 dimes per contest.
- Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.
- So far this year, the Nuggets are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.3% (14th-ranked) from three-point land.
Clippers Performance Insights
- The Clippers are 18th in the league in points scored (112.9 per game) and fifth-best in points conceded (109.7).
- Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.4) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.4).
- With 24.9 assists per game, the Clippers are fifth-worst in the NBA.
- Los Angeles commits 12.8 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 11th and ninth, respectively, in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Clippers are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.
