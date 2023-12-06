The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -5.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in four of six outings.

The average over/under for Milwaukee's outings this season is 151.5, 10 more points than this game's point total.

Milwaukee are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee (1-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 33.3% less often than St. Thomas (3-3-0) this year.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 0 0% 66.8 141.1 61.3 138.6 133.3 Milwaukee 4 66.7% 74.3 141.1 77.3 138.6 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 13 more points than the 61.3 the Tommies allow.

Milwaukee has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 2-4 overall record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 3-3-0 0-2 0-6-0 Milwaukee 1-5-0 1-1 3-3-0

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Milwaukee 12-2 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 6-7 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.