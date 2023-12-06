The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will visit the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Milwaukee matchup in this article.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Milwaukee has covered just once in six chances against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

St. Thomas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Tommies games have not hit the over yet this season.

