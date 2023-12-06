The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 14th.
  • The Panthers put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Tommies allow (61.3).
  • Milwaukee is 2-4 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).
  • Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Siena W 61-59 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Southern Miss L 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay L 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

