Wednesday's game features the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (6-1) facing off at Fiserv Forum (on December 6) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 win for Marquette.

The matchup has no set line.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.4)

Marquette (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, and Texas' is 2-5-0. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Longhorns' games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. it collects 30.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 301st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.6 per contest.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 66th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.8 per game (18th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (49th in college basketball).

