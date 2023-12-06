The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) go up against the Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Texas has won two games against the spread this year.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this year.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

