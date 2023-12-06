Marquette vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Longhorns (6-1) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-8.5)
|151.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-8.5)
|151.5
|-375
|+290
Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Texas has won two games against the spread this year.
- Longhorns games have hit the over four out of seven times this year.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Bookmakers rate Marquette considerably higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
