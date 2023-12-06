Marquette vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) battle the Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-7.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-8.5)
|148.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.
- Texas has won two games against the spread this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Longhorns' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette's national championship odds (+1400) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.