The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) battle the Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-7.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-8.5) 148.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.
  • Texas has won two games against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, four out of the Longhorns' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Marquette's national championship odds (+1400) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
  • The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

