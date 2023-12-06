The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 308th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 148th.

The Golden Eagles record 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule