The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) go up against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 147th.

The Golden Eagles average 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette played better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.

In home games, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).

In home games, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule