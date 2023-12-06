The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) play the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 147th.

The Golden Eagles average 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).

In home games, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

