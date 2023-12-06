The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) will face the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 11.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 18.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Minor: 11.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 18.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Taylor: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Thompson: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank
304th 66.7 Points Scored 59.4 353rd
141st 68.2 Points Allowed 66.4 110th
294th 30.3 Rebounds 32.6 224th
287th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th
190th 7.3 3pt Made 6.6 244th
267th 11.5 Assists 11.4 270th
28th 8.8 Turnovers 13.0 243rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.