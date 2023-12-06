The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) will host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Green Bay has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Phoenix have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

SIU-Edwardsville has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

In the Cougars' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Green Bay ranks 27th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 211th, a difference of 184 spots.

With odds of +6000, Green Bay has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.