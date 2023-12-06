The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Green Bay has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 234th.
  • The Phoenix put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69 the Cougars give up.
  • Green Bay is 2-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (57.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas W 64-51 Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 75-71 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee W 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois - Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

