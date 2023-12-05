The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 23.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

23.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Malik Hall: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J Hoggard: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Players to Watch

Walker: 23.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

23.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Akins: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hall: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Hoggard: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 205th 74.0 Points Scored 75.4 185th 41st 61.4 Points Allowed 67.4 132nd 104th 36.2 Rebounds 31.6 264th 151st 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 112th 326th 5.0 3pt Made 5.6 301st 48th 17.0 Assists 11.4 263rd 101st 10.6 Turnovers 10.2 78th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.