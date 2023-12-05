Tuesday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 win for Michigan State, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-0.9)

Michigan State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Michigan State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Spartans have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Badgers have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Wisconsin prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It records 31.8 rebounds per game (244th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 24.4.

Wisconsin knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) at a 30.1% rate (288th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.8% from deep.

Wisconsin has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (49th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (84th in college basketball).

