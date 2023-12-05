Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-5.5)
|131.5
|-230
|+188
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- Michigan State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total just once this season.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Wisconsin has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
