How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 82nd.
- The Badgers' 74.0 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Wisconsin is 6-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.
- At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.