The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Peacock

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 82nd.
  • The Badgers' 74.0 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 62.3 the Spartans allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Wisconsin is 6-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.
  • At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center

