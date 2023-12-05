The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on ESPN.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

North Carolina is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Tar Heels' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 Sportsbooks rate UConn much higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

With odds of +1500, UConn has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

