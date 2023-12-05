Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Racine County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Foot High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
