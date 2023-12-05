The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In two of 23 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

