Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Marathon County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elcho High School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wausau, WI

Wausau, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pittsville High School at Abbotsford High School