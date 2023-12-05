Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 132-121 win over the Hawks, Middleton tallied 12 points.

We're going to examine Middleton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.8 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 19.9 20.7 PR -- 16 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Knicks

Middleton is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 105.5 points per game, which is the best in the league.

The Knicks concede 40.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Knicks allow 24.5 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 14th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 21 12 9 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.